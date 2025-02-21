logo

21 February 2025

Connor Echols (Nonzero Newsletter, @connor_echols) and Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True)

Recorded:Feb 21    Posted:Feb 21, 2025
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Feb 21, 2025 | Connor Echols & Robert Wright

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Interpreting AI’s Acceleration

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Nora Belrose of EleutherAI discuss the pace of AI development and its impacts. Plus: how chain-of-thought works, AI “thinking” vs human thinking, how near we are to singularity, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Perils of a New Cold War

playvideo screenshot

Connor Echols and Van Jackson, co-author of The Rivalry Peril, discuss the US-China “cold war”—its origins, its consequences, how it echoes the mistakes of the first Cold War, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Canada vs Trump, OpenAI vs Google (and Musk)

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump’s unifying effect on Canada, a (game) theory of Musk, the Super Bowl’s AI ad champion, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why Wokeness Failed

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Musa al-Gharbi, author of the book We Have Never Been Woke, discuss the rise of wokeness, its role in Trump’s victories, alternative messaging the left should pursue, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s Shock-and-Awe: Madness or Method?

playvideo screenshot

Connor Echols and Robert Wright discuss the USAID cuts, Trump’s plans for Gaza, OpenAI’s new Deep Research function, the impact of Trump’s tariffs on US power, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Truth About DeepSeek

playvideo screenshot

Paul Triolo of the Albright Stonebridge Group and the AIStackDecrypted newsletter tells Robert Wright what the West has gotten wrong about China’s advanced AI model.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump vs International Law

playvideo screenshot

Mark Leon Goldberg of the Global Dispatches newsletter and Robert Wright discuss how global governance could look under Trump 2.0. Plus: highs and lows of the post-Cold War UN; ICC and ICJ 101; why the WHO matters; and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The China AI Panic

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss recent news involving the Trump White House, AI, and China. Plus: Connor talks to national security law expert Elizabeth Beavers about Trump’s use of terror designations.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

DeepSeek-R1: Salvo or olive branch?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the geopolitical implications of China’s new advanced LLM.

