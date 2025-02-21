Robert Wright and Nora Belrose of EleutherAI discuss the pace of AI development and its impacts. Plus: how chain-of-thought works, AI “thinking” vs human thinking, how near we are to singularity, and more.
Mark Leon Goldberg of the Global Dispatches newsletter and Robert Wright discuss how global governance could look under Trump 2.0. Plus: highs and lows of the post-Cold War UN; ICC and ICJ 101; why the WHO matters; and more.
Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss recent news involving the Trump White House, AI, and China. Plus: Connor talks to national security law expert Elizabeth Beavers about Trump’s use of terror designations.
