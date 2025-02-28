Robert Wright and legal scholar Jack Goldsmith discuss the Pentagon and DOJ purges, the Musk chaos, the coming SCOTUS test of “unitary executive theory,” the role of laws and norms in sustaining democracy, and more.
Connor Echols and Robert Wright discuss the president’s big, complicated week on Ukraine—and what it could signal for the future of US foreign policy. Plus: The latest on Musk’s whirlwind makeover of Washington.
Robert Wright and Nora Belrose of EleutherAI discuss the pace of AI development and its impacts. Plus: how chain-of-thought works, AI “thinking” vs human thinking, how near we are to singularity, and more.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page