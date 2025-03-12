logo

15 March 2025

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Paul Bloom (University of TorontoThe Sweet Spot, Against Empathy, Psych)

Recorded:Mar 12    Posted:Mar 12, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Mar 12, 2025 | Robert Wright & Paul Bloom

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Another DeepSeek Moment?

Connor Echols and Robert Wright break down the Manus AI mania and also discuss the Columbia free speech case, Trump’s Russia-Ukraine strategy, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

50 Days of Trump 2.0

Eric Levitz of Vox and Robert Wright discuss Elon’s ups and downs (and his darkly weird grandfather); tariff chaos; worthwhile Canadian backlash; free speech threats; oligarchic milestones; and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s Disruptive Foreign Policy

Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner look for upsides of Trump’s foreign policy—and also find downsides for Gaza, Ukraine, and America.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Mutually Assured AI Malfunction

Robert Wright and Dan Hendrycks, co-author of the new paper “Superintelligence Strategy,” discuss the risks of a race toward superpowerful AI—including how it could fuel US-China conflict.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump vs. Zelensky: The Morning After

Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss the Oval Office fracas and its implications for Ukraine and Europe.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

How to Slash the Pentagon Budget

Julia Gledhill explains how to cut $60 billion in military spending this year, in a conversation with Connor Echols.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Hockey, Trump, and Other US-Canada Issues

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss whether Trump represents America, Canada’s worthwhile anti-Elon initiative, a “fix” for hockey fights, the essence of James Bond, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump 2.0 and the Law

Robert Wright and legal scholar Jack Goldsmith discuss the Pentagon and DOJ purges, the Musk chaos, the coming SCOTUS test of “unitary executive theory,” the role of laws and norms in sustaining democracy, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump: Peacemaker or Chaos Agent?

Connor Echols and Robert Wright discuss the president’s big, complicated week on Ukraine—and what it could signal for the future of US foreign policy. Plus: The latest on Musk’s whirlwind makeover of Washington.

