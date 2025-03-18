Recorded:Mar 18
Posted:Mar 18, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Mar 18, 2025 | Robert Wright & Jeet Heer
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Connor Echols and Robert Wright break down the Manus AI mania and also discuss the Columbia free speech case, Trump’s Russia-Ukraine strategy, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump vs. Canada updates, Elon’s Tesla problem, Trump’s free speech crackdown, how elite universities are reacting—or failing to—and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Eric Levitz of Vox and Robert Wright discuss Elon’s ups and downs (and his darkly weird grandfather); tariff chaos; worthwhile Canadian backlash; free speech threats; oligarchic milestones; and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner look for upsides of Trump’s foreign policy—and also find downsides for Gaza, Ukraine, and America. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Dan Hendrycks, co-author of the new paper “Superintelligence Strategy,” discuss the risks of a race toward superpowerful AI—including how it could fuel US-China conflict. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss the Oval Office fracas and its implications for Ukraine and Europe. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Julia Gledhill explains how to cut $60 billion in military spending this year, in a conversation with Connor Echols. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss whether Trump represents America, Canada’s worthwhile anti-Elon initiative, a “fix” for hockey fights, the essence of James Bond, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and legal scholar Jack Goldsmith discuss the Pentagon and DOJ purges, the Musk chaos, the coming SCOTUS test of “unitary executive theory,” the role of laws and norms in sustaining democracy, and more.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page