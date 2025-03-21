logo

22 March 2025

Connor Echols (Nonzero Newsletter, @connor_echols) and Justin Logan (The Cato Institute)

Recorded:Mar 20    Posted:Mar 21, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Mar 21, 2025 | Connor Echols & Justin Logan

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Does God Exist?

playvideo screenshot

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, author of the new book Believe, lays out his case for an affirmative answer to Robert Wright.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump 2.0: Making “autarkic imperialism” great again?

playvideo screenshot

Jeet Heer of The Nation and Robert Wright discuss the ideological roots of Trumpism, from William McKinley through Pat Buchanan and beyond.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Another DeepSeek Moment?

playvideo screenshot

Connor Echols and Robert Wright break down the Manus AI mania and also discuss the Columbia free speech case, Trump’s Russia-Ukraine strategy, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Canada, Tesla, and Other Trump-Musk Troubles

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump vs. Canada updates, Elon’s Tesla problem, Trump’s free speech crackdown, how elite universities are reacting—or failing to—and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

50 Days of Trump 2.0

playvideo screenshot

Eric Levitz of Vox and Robert Wright discuss Elon’s ups and downs (and his darkly weird grandfather); tariff chaos; worthwhile Canadian backlash; free speech threats; oligarchic milestones; and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s Disruptive Foreign Policy

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner look for upsides of Trump’s foreign policy—and also find downsides for Gaza, Ukraine, and America.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Mutually Assured AI Malfunction

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Dan Hendrycks, co-author of the new paper “Superintelligence Strategy,” discuss the risks of a race toward superpowerful AI—including how it could fuel US-China conflict.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump vs. Zelensky: The Morning After

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss the Oval Office fracas and its implications for Ukraine and Europe.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

How to Slash the Pentagon Budget

playvideo screenshot

Julia Gledhill explains how to cut $60 billion in military spending this year, in a conversation with Connor Echols.

Play entire videoPlay this clip