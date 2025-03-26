logo

29 March 2025

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Jefferson Morley (JFK Facts, Snow-Storm in August)

Recorded:Mar 26    Posted:Mar 26, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Mar 26, 2025 | Robert Wright & Jefferson Morley

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Lessons from the Signal snafu

Kelley Vlahos and Connor Echols break down what leaked messages tell us about the intra-MAGA battle over Trump’s foreign policy.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Tesla, Tufts, and More Trump Chaos

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump’s Tesla-friendly tariff strategy, his Israel-friendly crackdown on free speech, Canada’s close election, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Will Trump get locked into war in Yemen?

Justin Logan of the Cato Institute and Connor Echols discuss the renewed campaign of airstrikes against the Houthis.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Does God Exist?

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, author of the new book Believe, lays out his case for an affirmative answer to Robert Wright.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump 2.0: Making “autarkic imperialism” great again?

Jeet Heer of The Nation and Robert Wright discuss the ideological roots of Trumpism, from William McKinley through Pat Buchanan and beyond.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Another DeepSeek Moment?

Connor Echols and Robert Wright break down the Manus AI mania and also discuss the Columbia free speech case, Trump’s Russia-Ukraine strategy, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Canada, Tesla, and Other Trump-Musk Troubles

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump vs. Canada updates, Elon’s Tesla problem, Trump’s free speech crackdown, how elite universities are reacting—or failing to—and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

50 Days of Trump 2.0

Eric Levitz of Vox and Robert Wright discuss Elon’s ups and downs (and his darkly weird grandfather); tariff chaos; worthwhile Canadian backlash; free speech threats; oligarchic milestones; and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s Disruptive Foreign Policy

Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner look for upsides of Trump’s foreign policy—and also find downsides for Gaza, Ukraine, and America.

