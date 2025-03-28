Recorded:Mar 28
Posted:Mar 28, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Mar 28, 2025 | Connor Echols & Kelley Vlahos
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump’s Tesla-friendly tariff strategy, his Israel-friendly crackdown on free speech, Canada’s close election, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
JFK researcher Jefferson Morley and Robert Wright discuss the implications of newly released documents that bear on the Kennedy assassination.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Justin Logan of the Cato Institute and Connor Echols discuss the renewed campaign of airstrikes against the Houthis.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, author of the new book Believe, lays out his case for an affirmative answer to Robert Wright.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Jeet Heer of The Nation and Robert Wright discuss the ideological roots of Trumpism, from William McKinley through Pat Buchanan and beyond.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Connor Echols and Robert Wright break down the Manus AI mania and also discuss the Columbia free speech case, Trump’s Russia-Ukraine strategy, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump vs. Canada updates, Elon’s Tesla problem, Trump’s free speech crackdown, how elite universities are reacting—or failing to—and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Eric Levitz of Vox and Robert Wright discuss Elon’s ups and downs (and his darkly weird grandfather); tariff chaos; worthwhile Canadian backlash; free speech threats; oligarchic milestones; and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner look for upsides of Trump’s foreign policy—and also find downsides for Gaza, Ukraine, and America.
