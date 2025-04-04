logo

5 April 2025

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Connor Echols (Nonzero Newsletter, @connor_echols) and Karthik Sankaran (The Quincy Institute)

Play entire video
Recorded:Apr 4    Posted:Apr 4, 2025
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Apr 4, 2025 | Connor Echols & Karthik Sankaran

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Reid Hoffman’s p(bloom)

playvideo screenshot

Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn co-founder and author of the new book Superagency: What Could Possibly Go Right with Our AI Future, offers an optimistic view of the coming AI earthquake.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Varieties of Authoritarianism

playvideo screenshot

Almut Rochowanski of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright discuss how Trump’s second term compares to authoritarian and oligarchic regimes abroad—and how Americans should respond.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Lessons from the Signal snafu

playvideo screenshot

Kelley Vlahos and Connor Echols break down what leaked messages tell us about the intra-MAGA battle over Trump’s foreign policy.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Tesla, Tufts, and More Trump Chaos

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump’s Tesla-friendly tariff strategy, his Israel-friendly crackdown on free speech, Canada’s close election, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

CIA vs JFK

playvideo screenshot

JFK researcher Jefferson Morley and Robert Wright discuss the implications of newly released documents that bear on the Kennedy assassination.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Will Trump get locked into war in Yemen?

playvideo screenshot

Justin Logan of the Cato Institute and Connor Echols discuss the renewed campaign of airstrikes against the Houthis.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Does God Exist?

playvideo screenshot

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, author of the new book Believe, lays out his case for an affirmative answer to Robert Wright.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump 2.0: Making “autarkic imperialism” great again?

playvideo screenshot

Jeet Heer of The Nation and Robert Wright discuss the ideological roots of Trumpism, from William McKinley through Pat Buchanan and beyond.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Another DeepSeek Moment?

playvideo screenshot

Connor Echols and Robert Wright break down the Manus AI mania and also discuss the Columbia free speech case, Trump’s Russia-Ukraine strategy, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip