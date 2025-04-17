Recorded:Apr 17
Posted:Apr 17, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Apr 17, 2025 | Robert Wright & Ron Kampeas
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Samuel Hammond, chief economist at the Foundation for American Innovation, try to make sense of Trump’s tariffs. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Ahead of this weekend’s US-Iran talks, Sina Toossi explains to Connor Echols why diplomacy is the only way to guarantee Iran doesn’t get a nuclear weapon. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom try to make sense of Trump’s trade tactics. Plus: a would-be worthwhile Canadian initiative, Musk-MAGA infighting, the US’s (arguably) flawed structure, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and comics writer Milton Lawson discuss the life and legacy of the famous filmmaker—as well as Milton’s sci-fi graphic novel, “Orson Welles: Warrior of the Worlds”. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Karthik Sankaran and Connor Echols discuss how the administration’s new levies could reshape the global economy. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn co-founder and author of the new book Superagency: What Could Possibly Go Right with Our AI Future, offers an optimistic view of the coming AI earthquake. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Almut Rochowanski of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright discuss how Trump’s second term compares to authoritarian and oligarchic regimes abroad—and how Americans should respond. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Kelley Vlahos and Connor Echols break down what leaked messages tell us about the intra-MAGA battle over Trump’s foreign policy.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump’s Tesla-friendly tariff strategy, his Israel-friendly crackdown on free speech, Canada’s close election, and more.
