Recorded:May 5
Posted:May 6, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | May 6, 2025 | Robert Wright & Matthew Duss
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss Trump’s decision to fire National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and what the move means for the GOP’s foreign policy civil war. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Anatol Lieven of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright discuss the current state of the Russia-Ukraine war, what both sides would need for peace, and whether the president can make it happen. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump’s and Elon’s recent defeats, the Canadian election, signs of escalating authoritarianism, embryo-screening ethics, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and political scientist and author Pratap Bhanu Mehta compare and contrast the authoritarian tendencies of the American and Indian leaders. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Journalists Ron Kampeas and Robert Wright discuss the president’s deportation push and campus speech crackdown—what’s driving them, their effects, and potential blowback on the Jewish community. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Samuel Hammond, chief economist at the Foundation for American Innovation, try to make sense of Trump’s tariffs. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Ahead of this weekend’s US-Iran talks, Sina Toossi explains to Connor Echols why diplomacy is the only way to guarantee Iran doesn’t get a nuclear weapon.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom try to make sense of Trump’s trade tactics. Plus: a would-be worthwhile Canadian initiative, Musk-MAGA infighting, the US’s (arguably) flawed structure, and more.
