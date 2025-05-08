logo

10 May 2025

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Holly Elmore (PauseAI US, https://hollyelmore.substack.com/)

Recorded: Apr 29    Posted: May 8, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | May 8, 2025 | Robert Wright & Holly Elmore

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Bernie’s Former Foreign Policy Adviser Talks Trump 2.0

Matt Duss of the Center for International Policy and Robert Wright discuss Israel’s new “operation” in Gaza, global (dis)order under Trump and Biden, the tariff chaos, AI, China, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A neocon purge in the White House?

Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss Trump’s decision to fire National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and what the move means for the GOP’s foreign policy civil war.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Can Trump Make Peace in Ukraine?

Anatol Lieven of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright discuss the current state of the Russia-Ukraine war, what both sides would need for peace, and whether the president can make it happen.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Pope Francis, Peacemaker or Appeaser?

Michael Brendan Dougherty and Connor Echols discuss the late pontiff’s foreign policy legacy.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump and Musk retreat as Canadian election approaches

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump’s and Elon’s recent defeats, the Canadian election, signs of escalating authoritarianism, embryo-screening ethics, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump, Modi, and the Authoritarian Playbook

Robert Wright and political scientist and author Pratap Bhanu Mehta compare and contrast the authoritarian tendencies of the American and Indian leaders.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s Anti-antisemitism Crusade

Journalists Ron Kampeas and Robert Wright discuss the president’s deportation push and campus speech crackdown—what’s driving them, their effects, and potential blowback on the Jewish community.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Untangling Trump’s Tariff Logic

Robert Wright and Samuel Hammond, chief economist at the Foundation for American Innovation, try to make sense of Trump’s tariffs.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The myth of a ‘surgical’ military campaign against Iran

Ahead of this weekend’s US-Iran talks, Sina Toossi explains to Connor Echols why diplomacy is the only way to guarantee Iran doesn’t get a nuclear weapon.

