Recorded:May 13
Posted:May 13, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | May 13, 2025 | Trump Flips on Bibi, Putin, and Xi
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Jon Hoffman of The Cato Institute and Connor Echols discuss the Houthi ceasefire, US-Iran talks, whether Trump has given up on Gaza, and more
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Holly Elmore, executive director of PauseAI US, discuss the state of AI safety, the pace of AI acceleration, the real reasons to worry about AI, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Matt Duss of the Center for International Policy and Robert Wright discuss Israel’s new “operation” in Gaza, global (dis)order under Trump and Biden, the tariff chaos, AI, China, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss Trump’s decision to fire National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and what the move means for the GOP’s foreign policy civil war.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Anatol Lieven of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright discuss the current state of the Russia-Ukraine war, what both sides would need for peace, and whether the president can make it happen.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump’s and Elon’s recent defeats, the Canadian election, signs of escalating authoritarianism, embryo-screening ethics, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and political scientist and author Pratap Bhanu Mehta compare and contrast the authoritarian tendencies of the American and Indian leaders.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Journalists Ron Kampeas and Robert Wright discuss the president’s deportation push and campus speech crackdown—what’s driving them, their effects, and potential blowback on the Jewish community.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page