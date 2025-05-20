logo

21 May 2025

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Paul Triolo (Albright Stonebridge Group, AIStackDecrypt (Substack))

Recorded:May 19    Posted:May 20, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | May 20, 2025 | Robert Wright & Paul Triolo

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Syria gets a lifeline

playvideo screenshot

Matthew Petti of Reason Magazine joins Connor Echols to discuss the disbanding of the PKK, Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Kanye, Trump, and Other Enigmas

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Ye’s new ‘Heil Hitler’ track, Altman’s new orb, the Trump-Carney meeting, academia’s AI issue, good and bad signs from Trump 2.0, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

New Day, New Trump

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison discuss Trump’s changing vibes re Bibi, Putin, Xi, etc.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is Trump breaking with Israel?

playvideo screenshot

Jon Hoffman of The Cato Institute and Connor Echols discuss the Houthi ceasefire, US-Iran talks, whether Trump has given up on Gaza, and more

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The case for alarm about artificial intelligence

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Holly Elmore, executive director of PauseAI US, discuss the state of AI safety, the pace of AI acceleration, the real reasons to worry about AI, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Bernie’s Former Foreign Policy Adviser Talks Trump 2.0

playvideo screenshot

Matt Duss of the Center for International Policy and Robert Wright discuss Israel’s new “operation” in Gaza, global (dis)order under Trump and Biden, the tariff chaos, AI, China, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A neocon purge in the White House?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss Trump’s decision to fire National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and what the move means for the GOP’s foreign policy civil war.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Can Trump Make Peace in Ukraine?

playvideo screenshot

Anatol Lieven of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright discuss the current state of the Russia-Ukraine war, what both sides would need for peace, and whether the president can make it happen.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Pope Francis, Peacemaker or Appeaser?

playvideo screenshot

Michael Brendan Dougherty and Connor Echols discuss the late pontiff’s foreign policy legacy.

Play entire videoPlay this clip