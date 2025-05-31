logo

1 June 2025

Connor Echols (Nonzero Newsletter, @connor_echols) and Francisco Rodriguez (University of Denver, The Collapse of Venezuela)

Recorded:May 30    Posted:May 31, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | May 31, 2025 | Connor Echols & Francisco Rodriguez

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon Exits Trump 2.0

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the Musk-Trump breakup. Plus: A worthwhile Canadian pop-quiz, Trump’s corruption and anti-college crusade, whether AI doomers are walking their talk, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

How to Not Lose Control of AI

MIT physicist Max Tegmark tells Robert Wright how AI could take over the world, and how humans can prevent this.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The DC shootings and the Gaza war

Robert Wright joins Connor Echols to discuss the global response to the conflict in Gaza, the growing possibility of an arms race in space, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Sinophobia and the Middle East data center deals

Robert Wright and Paul Triolo, tech analyst and author of the AI Stack Decrypted newsletter, discuss Trump’s big Saudi and UAE chip farm agreements, and why people say they’re ultimately about China.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Syria gets a lifeline

Matthew Petti of Reason Magazine joins Connor Echols to discuss the disbanding of the PKK, Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Kanye, Trump, and Other Enigmas

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Ye’s new ‘Heil Hitler’ track, Altman’s new orb, the Trump-Carney meeting, academia’s AI issue, good and bad signs from Trump 2.0, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

New Day, New Trump

Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison discuss Trump’s changing vibes re Bibi, Putin, Xi, etc.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is Trump breaking with Israel?

Jon Hoffman of The Cato Institute and Connor Echols discuss the Houthi ceasefire, US-Iran talks, whether Trump has given up on Gaza, and more

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The case for alarm about artificial intelligence

Robert Wright and Holly Elmore, executive director of PauseAI US, discuss the state of AI safety, the pace of AI acceleration, the real reasons to worry about AI, and more.

