9 June 2025

Connor Echols (Nonzero Newsletter, @connor_echols) and Jennifer Kavanagh (Defense Priorities)

Recorded:Jun 6    Posted:Jun 7, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jun 7, 2025 | Connor Echols & Jennifer Kavanagh

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

An Anti-Blob Debate on Iran, Gaza, and China

Andrew Day and Curt Mills of the American Conservative join Robert Wright to discuss the latest Iran nuclear deal developments, Trump’s Israel-Gaza approach, US-China through a Buchananite lens, and more.

Trump’s Attack on Independent Thought

Harvard political scientist Stephen Walt and Robert Wright discuss the Trump administration’s efforts to suppress critical thought at Harvard and elsewhere.

Trump’s Venezuela dilemma

Francisco Rodriguez joins Connor Echols to discuss how a return to “maximum pressure” on Venezuela could backfire on Trump and drive more immigration to the US.

Elon Exits Trump 2.0

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the Musk-Trump breakup. Plus: A worthwhile Canadian pop-quiz, Trump’s corruption and anti-college crusade, whether AI doomers are walking their talk, and more.

How to Not Lose Control of AI

MIT physicist Max Tegmark tells Robert Wright how AI could take over the world, and how humans can prevent this.

The DC shootings and the Gaza war

Robert Wright joins Connor Echols to discuss the global response to the conflict in Gaza, the growing possibility of an arms race in space, and more.

Sinophobia and the Middle East data center deals

Robert Wright and Paul Triolo, tech analyst and author of the AI Stack Decrypted newsletter, discuss Trump’s big Saudi and UAE chip farm agreements, and why people say they’re ultimately about China.

Syria gets a lifeline

Matthew Petti of Reason Magazine joins Connor Echols to discuss the disbanding of the PKK, Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria, and more.

Kanye, Trump, and Other Enigmas

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Ye’s new ‘Heil Hitler’ track, Altman’s new orb, the Trump-Carney meeting, academia’s AI issue, good and bad signs from Trump 2.0, and more.

