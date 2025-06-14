Robert Wright and Steven Adler—former safety researcher at OpenAI—discuss what it was like at the firm as Chat-GPT emerged, whether the chip war on China is smart, Dario Amodei’s grand geopolitical strategy, and more.
Andrew Day and Curt Mills of the American Conservative join Robert Wright to discuss the latest Iran nuclear deal developments, Trump’s Israel-Gaza approach, US-China through a Buchananite lens, and more.
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the Musk-Trump breakup. Plus: A worthwhile Canadian pop-quiz, Trump’s corruption and anti-college crusade, whether AI doomers are walking their talk, and more.
