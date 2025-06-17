logo

18 June 2025

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Alex Gibney (We Steal Secrets, Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, Taxi to the Dark Side)

Recorded:Jun 10    Posted:Jun 17, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jun 17, 2025 | Robert Wright & Alex Gibney

Why the Iran attacks undermine US-China trade talks

Jake Werner of The Quincy Institute and Connor Echols discuss the latest developments in the US-China trade war.

Elon’s Abject Surrender

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the roots of the Trump-Musk blowup, why Elon caved, and whether he can recover from the fallout.

OpenAI and the AI Arms Race

Robert Wright and Steven Adler—former safety researcher at OpenAI—discuss what it was like at the firm as Chat-GPT emerged, whether the chip war on China is smart, Dario Amodei’s grand geopolitical strategy, and more.

Should Trump give up on Ukraine?

Jennifer Kavanagh tells Connor Echols why it may be time for the US to walk away from Ukraine peace talks.

An Anti-Blob Debate on Iran, Gaza, and China

Andrew Day and Curt Mills of the American Conservative join Robert Wright to discuss the latest Iran nuclear deal developments, Trump’s Israel-Gaza approach, US-China through a Buchananite lens, and more.

Trump’s Attack on Independent Thought

Harvard political scientist Stephen Walt and Robert Wright discuss the Trump administration’s efforts to suppress critical thought at Harvard and elsewhere.

Trump’s Venezuela dilemma

Francisco Rodriguez joins Connor Echols to discuss how a return to “maximum pressure” on Venezuela could backfire on Trump and drive more immigration to the US.

Elon Exits Trump 2.0

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the Musk-Trump breakup. Plus: A worthwhile Canadian pop-quiz, Trump’s corruption and anti-college crusade, whether AI doomers are walking their talk, and more.

How to Not Lose Control of AI

MIT physicist Max Tegmark tells Robert Wright how AI could take over the world, and how humans can prevent this.

