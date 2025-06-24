Recorded:Jun 23
Posted:Jun 24, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jun 24, 2025 | The Eternal Causes of War
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss whether the US will be dragged into Israel’s conflict with Iran. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney discuss Alex’s new film The Bibi Files, Netanyahu’s corruption trial, and the mysteries of Elon Musk. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Jake Werner of The Quincy Institute and Connor Echols discuss the latest developments in the US-China trade war. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the roots of the Trump-Musk blowup, why Elon caved, and whether he can recover from the fallout. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Steven Adler—former safety researcher at OpenAI—discuss what it was like at the firm as Chat-GPT emerged, whether the chip war on China is smart, Dario Amodei’s grand geopolitical strategy, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Jennifer Kavanagh tells Connor Echols why it may be time for the US to walk away from Ukraine peace talks. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Andrew Day and Curt Mills of the American Conservative join Robert Wright to discuss the latest Iran nuclear deal developments, Trump’s Israel-Gaza approach, US-China through a Buchananite lens, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Harvard political scientist Stephen Walt and Robert Wright discuss the Trump administration’s efforts to suppress critical thought at Harvard and elsewhere.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Francisco Rodriguez joins Connor Echols to discuss how a return to “maximum pressure” on Venezuela could backfire on Trump and drive more immigration to the US.
