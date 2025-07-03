logo

4 July 2025

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and John Mearsheimer (University of Chicago)

Recorded:Apr 19    Posted:Jul 3, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 3, 2025 | Robert Wright & John Mearsheimer

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

How power really works in DC

Connor Echols talks to best-selling author Barry Eisler about his new novel, The System.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Truth about Sam Altman

Robert Wright and Timothy B. Lee, author of the Understanding AI newsletter, discuss what two new biographies reveal about the OpenAI CEO.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why Nations Go to War

Robert Wright speaks to Alex Jordan and Courtney Rawlings, hosts of the Quincy Institute’s new Always at War podcast, about the structural and psychological causes of international conflict—and of US military interventions in particular.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Bibi’s War, America’s Problem?

Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss whether the US will be dragged into Israel’s conflict with Iran.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why Bibi Always Needs More War

Robert Wright and Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney discuss Alex’s new film The Bibi Files, Netanyahu’s corruption trial, and the mysteries of Elon Musk.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why the Iran attacks undermine US-China trade talks

Jake Werner of The Quincy Institute and Connor Echols discuss the latest developments in the US-China trade war.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon’s Abject Surrender

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the roots of the Trump-Musk blowup, why Elon caved, and whether he can recover from the fallout.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

OpenAI and the AI Arms Race

Robert Wright and Steven Adler—former safety researcher at OpenAI—discuss what it was like at the firm as Chat-GPT emerged, whether the chip war on China is smart, Dario Amodei’s grand geopolitical strategy, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Should Trump give up on Ukraine?

Jennifer Kavanagh tells Connor Echols why it may be time for the US to walk away from Ukraine peace talks.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

An Anti-Blob Debate on Iran, Gaza, and China

Andrew Day and Curt Mills of the American Conservative join Robert Wright to discuss the latest Iran nuclear deal developments, Trump’s Israel-Gaza approach, US-China through a Buchananite lens, and more.

