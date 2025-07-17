logo

19 July 2025

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Preston Greene (Prestongreene.org, Twitch)

Recorded:Oct 8    Posted:Jul 17, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 17, 2025 | Robert Wright & Preston Greene

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why China Won’t Invade Taiwan

playvideo screenshot

Connor Echols and Dan Grazier discuss the horrible difficulty of invading Taiwan—and the reasons why Washington keeps playing up the threat to Taipei.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

An American Scholar in China

playvideo screenshot

Neysun Mahboubi joins Connor Echols to discuss his experience bringing American students and scholars to China—including one meeting in which his student pressed a Chinese official on human rights.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Can Trump get Iran back to the table?

playvideo screenshot

Connor Echols discusses the latest on the US-Iran crisis with Alan Eyre, a distinguished fellow at the Middle East Institute and a former core member of the US team that negotiated the 2015 Iran deal.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

How power really works in DC

playvideo screenshot

Connor Echols talks to best-selling author Barry Eisler about his new novel, The System.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Truth about Sam Altman

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Timothy B. Lee, author of the Understanding AI newsletter, discuss what two new biographies reveal about the OpenAI CEO.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why Nations Go to War

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright speaks to Alex Jordan and Courtney Rawlings, hosts of the Quincy Institute’s new Always at War podcast, about the structural and psychological causes of international conflict—and of US military interventions in particular.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Bibi’s War, America’s Problem?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss whether the US will be dragged into Israel’s conflict with Iran.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why Bibi Always Needs More War

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney discuss Alex’s new film The Bibi Files, Netanyahu’s corruption trial, and the mysteries of Elon Musk.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why the Iran attacks undermine US-China trade talks

playvideo screenshot

Jake Werner of The Quincy Institute and Connor Echols discuss the latest developments in the US-China trade war.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon’s Abject Surrender

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the roots of the Trump-Musk blowup, why Elon caved, and whether he can recover from the fallout.

Play entire video