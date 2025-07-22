Recorded:Jul 22
Posted:Jul 22, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 22, 2025 | Robert Wright & Paul Bloom
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Connor Echols and Dan Grazier discuss the horrible difficulty of invading Taiwan—and the reasons why Washington keeps playing up the threat to Taipei. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Neysun Mahboubi joins Connor Echols to discuss his experience bringing American students and scholars to China—including one meeting in which his student pressed a Chinese official on human rights. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Connor Echols discusses the latest on the US-Iran crisis with Alan Eyre, a distinguished fellow at the Middle East Institute and a former core member of the US team that negotiated the 2015 Iran deal. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Timothy B. Lee, author of the Understanding AI newsletter, discuss what two new biographies reveal about the OpenAI CEO. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright speaks to Alex Jordan and Courtney Rawlings, hosts of the Quincy Institute’s new Always at War podcast, about the structural and psychological causes of international conflict—and of US military interventions in particular. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss whether the US will be dragged into Israel’s conflict with Iran. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney discuss Alex’s new film The Bibi Files, Netanyahu’s corruption trial, and the mysteries of Elon Musk.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Jake Werner of The Quincy Institute and Connor Echols discuss the latest developments in the US-China trade war.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page