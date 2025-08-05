logo

5 August 2025

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Paul Bloom (University of TorontoThe Sweet Spot, Against Empathy, Psych)

Play entire video
Recorded:Aug 4    Posted:Aug 5, 2025
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Aug 5, 2025 | Robert Wright & Paul Bloom

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Anatomy of a Man-Made Famine

playvideo screenshot

Alex de Waal of the World Peace Foundation explains to Connor Echols how the famine in Gaza has become the world’s “most intense” hunger crisis in decades.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

It’s Gaza Awareness Week!

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss the shift in discourse on Gaza—and what it could mean for Israel and for US politics.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s Plan for Global AI Dominance

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss Trump’s contradictory strategy for winning an AI arms race with China.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the New Syria Unravelling?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Middle East expert Joshua Landis discuss the mounting challenges facing the new regime, what’s really behind Israel’s recent attacks, what grounds for hope remain, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Jeffrey Epstein, MechaHitler, and Other Ills

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the Epstein files, Bob’s AI-guided (and misguided?) cancer journey, Grok’s Nazi-pornbot turn, AI companions, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why China Won’t Invade Taiwan

playvideo screenshot

Connor Echols and Dan Grazier discuss the horrible difficulty of invading Taiwan—and the reasons why Washington keeps playing up the threat to Taipei.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

An American Scholar in China

playvideo screenshot

Neysun Mahboubi joins Connor Echols to discuss his experience bringing American students and scholars to China—including one meeting in which his student pressed a Chinese official on human rights.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Can Trump get Iran back to the table?

playvideo screenshot

Connor Echols discusses the latest on the US-Iran crisis with Alan Eyre, a distinguished fellow at the Middle East Institute and a former core member of the US team that negotiated the 2015 Iran deal.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

How power really works in DC

playvideo screenshot

Connor Echols talks to best-selling author Barry Eisler about his new novel, The System.

Play entire videoPlay this clip