Recorded:Aug 5
Posted:Aug 7, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Aug 7, 2025 | Robert Wright & Jordan Schneider
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the American Eagle ad controversy. Plus: How real is IQ? Billy Joel’s burnout. A Bayesian Epstein analysis. And more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Alex de Waal of the World Peace Foundation explains to Connor Echols how the famine in Gaza has become the world’s “most intense” hunger crisis in decades.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss the shift in discourse on Gaza—and what it could mean for Israel and for US politics.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss Trump’s contradictory strategy for winning an AI arms race with China.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Middle East expert Joshua Landis discuss the mounting challenges facing the new regime, what’s really behind Israel’s recent attacks, what grounds for hope remain, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the Epstein files, Bob’s AI-guided (and misguided?) cancer journey, Grok’s Nazi-pornbot turn, AI companions, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Connor Echols and Dan Grazier discuss the horrible difficulty of invading Taiwan—and the reasons why Washington keeps playing up the threat to Taipei.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Neysun Mahboubi joins Connor Echols to discuss his experience bringing American students and scholars to China—including one meeting in which his student pressed a Chinese official on human rights.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Connor Echols discusses the latest on the US-Iran crisis with Alan Eyre, a distinguished fellow at the Middle East Institute and a former core member of the US team that negotiated the 2015 Iran deal.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page