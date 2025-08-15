Recorded:Aug 15
Posted:Aug 15, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Aug 15, 2025 | Connor Echols & George Beebe
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Nathan Lambert of the Allen Institute for AI and Robert Wright cover the waterfront on open source AI—including its pros and cons and the implications for US-China dynamics and, btw, the meaning(s) of ‘open source AI’. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Mickey Kaus makes his long-awaited NonZero podcast return to talk all things Epstein—including the Trump connection—with Robert Wright. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Jordan Schneider of the ChinaTalk podcast and Robert Wright debate whether the US’s prevailing hawkish strategy is the right way to engage with China. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the American Eagle ad controversy. Plus: How real is IQ? Billy Joel’s burnout. A Bayesian Epstein analysis. And more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Alex de Waal of the World Peace Foundation explains to Connor Echols how the famine in Gaza has become the world’s “most intense” hunger crisis in decades. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss the shift in discourse on Gaza—and what it could mean for Israel and for US politics. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss Trump’s contradictory strategy for winning an AI arms race with China. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Middle East expert Joshua Landis discuss the mounting challenges facing the new regime, what’s really behind Israel’s recent attacks, what grounds for hope remain, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the Epstein files, Bob’s AI-guided (and misguided?) cancer journey, Grok’s Nazi-pornbot turn, AI companions, and more.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page