Nonzero (The Wright Show) Psychologist Paul Bloom and Robert Wright discuss the alleged GPT-5 ‘flop,’ the psychological and social challenges of advancing AI, the MSNBC rebranding, the Billy Joel documentary, etc. Nonzero (The Wright Show) George Beebe of the Quincy Institute slams the view that Putin is a “master manipulator,” in a conversation with Connor Echols. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Nathan Lambert of the Allen Institute for AI and Robert Wright cover the waterfront on open source AI—including its pros and cons and the implications for US-China dynamics and, btw, the meaning(s) of ‘open source AI’. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Mickey Kaus makes his long-awaited NonZero podcast return to talk all things Epstein—including the Trump connection—with Robert Wright. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Jordan Schneider of the ChinaTalk podcast and Robert Wright debate whether the US’s prevailing hawkish strategy is the right way to engage with China. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the American Eagle ad controversy. Plus: How real is IQ? Billy Joel’s burnout. A Bayesian Epstein analysis. And more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Alex de Waal of the World Peace Foundation explains to Connor Echols how the famine in Gaza has become the world’s “most intense” hunger crisis in decades. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss the shift in discourse on Gaza—and what it could mean for Israel and for US politics.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss Trump’s contradictory strategy for winning an AI arms race with China.
