Recorded:Aug 26
Posted:Sep 2, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Sep 2, 2025 | Robert Wright & Seth Harp
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss what the Ghislaine interview really revealed—via Mickey Kaus’s analysis. Plus: AI vs indoor plumbing, the Xi-Putin summit, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov compare and contrast the two leaders in light of the US president’s second term. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Joe Allen, tech editor on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, discuss AI, transhumanism, Palantir, the noosphere, China, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss Israel’s escalations in Gaza and the West Bank, Trump’s seemingly aborted attempt to make peace in Ukraine, and more! Nonzero (The Wright Show) Psychologist Paul Bloom and Robert Wright discuss the alleged GPT-5 ‘flop,’ the psychological and social challenges of advancing AI, the MSNBC rebranding, the Billy Joel documentary, etc. Nonzero (The Wright Show) George Beebe of the Quincy Institute slams the view that Putin is a “master manipulator,” in a conversation with Connor Echols. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Nathan Lambert of the Allen Institute for AI and Robert Wright cover the waterfront on open source AI—including its pros and cons and the implications for US-China dynamics and, btw, the meaning(s) of ‘open source AI’. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Mickey Kaus makes his long-awaited NonZero podcast return to talk all things Epstein—including the Trump connection—with Robert Wright.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Jordan Schneider of the ChinaTalk podcast and Robert Wright debate whether the US’s prevailing hawkish strategy is the right way to engage with China.
