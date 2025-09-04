Robert Wright interviews Seth Harp, investigative journalist and author of the NYT bestseller “The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces,” about drugs and mayhem in the US Army’s secretive Delta Force and the unforeseen consequences of military interventions.
Nathan Lambert of the Allen Institute for AI and Robert Wright cover the waterfront on open source AI—including its pros and cons and the implications for US-China dynamics and, btw, the meaning(s) of ‘open source AI’.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page