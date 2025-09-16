Recorded:Sep 15
Posted:Sep 16, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Sep 16, 2025 | Robert Wright & Glenn Loury
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Holly Elmore, executive director of PauseAI US, look at the motives of the AI moguls and some concerns those motives could raise. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss Trump’s birthday greeting to Epstein and what the broader story says about the media and US democracy. Plus: Trumpism vs Putinism, South Park, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss what the Ghislaine interview really revealed—via Mickey Kaus’s analysis. Plus: AI vs indoor plumbing, the Xi-Putin summit, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright interviews Seth Harp, investigative journalist and author of the NYT bestseller “The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces,” about drugs and mayhem in the US Army’s secretive Delta Force and the unforeseen consequences of military interventions. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov compare and contrast the two leaders in light of the US president’s second term. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Joe Allen, tech editor on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, discuss AI, transhumanism, Palantir, the noosphere, China, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss Israel’s escalations in Gaza and the West Bank, Trump’s seemingly aborted attempt to make peace in Ukraine, and more! Nonzero (The Wright Show) Psychologist Paul Bloom and Robert Wright discuss the alleged GPT-5 ‘flop,’ the psychological and social challenges of advancing AI, the MSNBC rebranding, the Billy Joel documentary, etc.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) George Beebe of the Quincy Institute slams the view that Putin is a “master manipulator,” in a conversation with Connor Echols.
