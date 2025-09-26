Robert Wright and Glenn Loury discuss the war in Gaza and the discourse around it—including the “genocide” question, the evolving Israel speech code, and the price Glenn paid for airing diverse views on the Glenn Show.
Robert Wright interviews Seth Harp, investigative journalist and author of the NYT bestseller “The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces,” about drugs and mayhem in the US Army’s secretive Delta Force and the unforeseen consequences of military interventions.
