logo

26 September 2025

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and David Krueger (The University of Montréal)

Play entire video
Recorded:Sep 24    Posted:Sep 26, 2025
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Sep 26, 2025 | Robert Wright & David Krueger

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Israel, Gaza, and Free Speech in America

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Glenn Loury discuss the war in Gaza and the discourse around it—including the “genocide” question, the evolving Israel speech code, and the price Glenn paid for airing diverse views on the Glenn Show.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Free Speech after Charlie Kirk

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the threats to and weaponization of free speech norms in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assasination.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Tribalism and the Charlie Kirk Killing

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Glenn Loury discuss the assassination of the conservative activist—and the role of political polarization in leading to it and in shaping the aftermath.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Profiles in Ambition

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Holly Elmore, executive director of PauseAI US, look at the motives of the AI moguls and some concerns those motives could raise.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s Epstein Problem and His Authoritarian Slide

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss Trump’s birthday greeting to Epstein and what the broader story says about the media and US democracy. Plus: Trumpism vs Putinism, South Park, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Epstein, AI, and the Xi-Putin Path to Immortality

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss what the Ghislaine interview really revealed—via Mickey Kaus’s analysis. Plus: AI vs indoor plumbing, the Xi-Putin summit, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

American Death Squads

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright interviews Seth Harp, investigative journalist and author of the NYT bestseller “The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces,” about drugs and mayhem in the US Army’s secretive Delta Force and the unforeseen consequences of military interventions.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is Trump Becoming Putin?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov compare and contrast the two leaders in light of the US president’s second term.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The MAGA Case Against AI Accelerationism

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Joe Allen, tech editor on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, discuss AI, transhumanism, Palantir, the noosphere, China, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip