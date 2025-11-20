logo

4 December 2025

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Paul Bloom (University of TorontoThe Sweet Spot, Against Empathy, Psych)

Recorded:Nov 20    Posted:Nov 20, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Nov 20, 2025 | Robert Wright & Paul Bloom

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Life and Legacy of William F. Buckley

Robert Wright talks with Sam Tanenhaus, author of a sweeping new biography of Buckley, about the conservative icon’s influence and impact, from moving the GOP rightward to foreshadowing the age of Trump and Tucker Carlson.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

China Hawks in Retreat?

In conversation with Robert Wright, Kaiser Kuo, host of the Sinica Podcast, argues that China hawkism has waned and assesses the causes and consequences.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Will One AI Rule Us All?

Robert Wright and Alex Komoroske, co-founder and CEO of Common Tools, discuss OpenAI’s business model and Alex’s plan to save us from its implications.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is Reality Falling Apart?

Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss Trump 2.0, Peter Thiel, Russia-Ukraine, Covid, “inner emigration,” deepfakes, and other ways disorder has become the new normal.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Pax Americana?

Robert Wright debates the uses and misuses of American military power with Shadi Hamid, author of the new book The Case for American Power.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Zohran, Epstein, and Two Decades of Bob and Mickey

Two decades after Bloggingheads.tv debuted, Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus look back on the blog era—and also discuss this week’s election results, Tucker-Fuentes, the AI bubble, and (of course) Jeffrey Epstein.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, and the Gatekeeper Question

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss whether podcasts and other DIY media have put an end to gatekeeping and speech codes. Plus: Tucker for prez? William F. Buckley as proto-MAGA; and more!

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump-Xi Truce, Gaza Ceasefire & Other Sketchy Deals

Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss the US-China trade talks, the state of the Gaza ceasefire, Bill Gates’s climate change of heart, and more!

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Trump Doctrine

Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss what the ongoing assault on Venezuela says about the president’s foreign-policy agenda—and his mind.

