Robert Wright talks with Sam Tanenhaus, author of a sweeping new biography of Buckley, about the conservative icon’s influence and impact, from moving the GOP rightward to foreshadowing the age of Trump and Tucker Carlson.
Two decades after Bloggingheads.tv debuted, Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus look back on the blog era—and also discuss this week’s election results, Tucker-Fuentes, the AI bubble, and (of course) Jeffrey Epstein.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page