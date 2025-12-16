logo

18 December 2025

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Paul Bloom (University of TorontoThe Sweet Spot, Against Empathy, Psych)

Recorded:Dec 16    Posted:Dec 16, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Dec 16, 2025 | Robert Wright & Paul Bloom

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Venezuela, China, and Trump’s Incoherence

American Prestige podcast hosts Danny Bessner and Derek Davison join Robert Wright in trying to make sense of the second Trump administration’s foreign policy, one year in.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Using AI to Fight Cancer

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Hard Truth about Peace in Ukraine

Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss the state of Russia-Ukraine—including the latest on peace negotiations and whether Trump’s bargaining strategy is working; the military and economic realities; Zelensky’s corruption scandal and political future; what the Blob is “thinking”; and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Life and Legacy of William F. Buckley

Robert Wright talks with Sam Tanenhaus, author of a sweeping new biography of Buckley, about the conservative icon’s influence and impact, from moving the GOP rightward to foreshadowing the age of Trump and Tucker Carlson.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

China Hawks in Retreat?

In conversation with Robert Wright, Kaiser Kuo, host of the Sinica Podcast, argues that China hawkism has waned and assesses the causes and consequences.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Larry Summers, Jeffrey Epstein, and Other Elite Malefactors

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the latest Epstein developments—including the Steve Bannon and Larry Summers revelations, whether MAGA can survive the fallout, and more!

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Will One AI Rule Us All?

Robert Wright and Alex Komoroske, co-founder and CEO of Common Tools, discuss OpenAI’s business model and Alex’s plan to save us from its implications.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is Reality Falling Apart?

Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss Trump 2.0, Peter Thiel, Russia-Ukraine, Covid, “inner emigration,” deepfakes, and other ways disorder has become the new normal.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Pax Americana?

Robert Wright debates the uses and misuses of American military power with Shadi Hamid, author of the new book The Case for American Power.

