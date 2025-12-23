logo

25 December 2025

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Nikita Petrov (Psychopolitica.substack.com)

Recorded:Dec 22    Posted:Dec 23, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Dec 23, 2025 | Robert Wright & Nikita Petrov

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Does Trump have a coherent foreign policy?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright reviews the year in US foreign policy with Connor Echols of Responsible Statecraft and Andrew Day of The American Conservative.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon, Trump, Fuentes: Bad Men or Trolls or Both?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the Brown shooting and Rob Reiner’s murder—and how Musk and Trump responded to them. Plus: Susie Wiles gone wild, Morgan/Fuentes, the Oliver Sacks revelations, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Venezuela, China, and Trump’s Incoherence

playvideo screenshot

American Prestige podcast hosts Danny Bessner and Derek Davison join Robert Wright in trying to make sense of the second Trump administration’s foreign policy, one year in.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Using AI to Fight Cancer

playvideo screenshot

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Hard Truth about Peace in Ukraine

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss the state of Russia-Ukraine—including the latest on peace negotiations and whether Trump’s bargaining strategy is working; the military and economic realities; Zelensky’s corruption scandal and political future; what the Blob is “thinking”; and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Life and Legacy of William F. Buckley

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright talks with Sam Tanenhaus, author of a sweeping new biography of Buckley, about the conservative icon’s influence and impact, from moving the GOP rightward to foreshadowing the age of Trump and Tucker Carlson.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

China Hawks in Retreat?

playvideo screenshot

In conversation with Robert Wright, Kaiser Kuo, host of the Sinica Podcast, argues that China hawkism has waned and assesses the causes and consequences.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Larry Summers, Jeffrey Epstein, and Other Elite Malefactors

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the latest Epstein developments—including the Steve Bannon and Larry Summers revelations, whether MAGA can survive the fallout, and more!

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Will One AI Rule Us All?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Alex Komoroske, co-founder and CEO of Common Tools, discuss OpenAI’s business model and Alex’s plan to save us from its implications.

