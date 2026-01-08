Robert Wright and Joel Achenbach, author of a recent Slate deep dive on America’s new moon program, discuss the history and future of NASA—and its Elon-friendly new chief. Plus: The prospects for a Star Trek future, Mars, aliens, and more.
Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov grapple with the weirdness of our time—discussing whether Covid broke reality, the alienness of AI, the prospect of human obsolescence, why we need planetary unity pronto, and more!
Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the Brown shooting and Rob Reiner’s murder—and how Musk and Trump responded to them. Plus: Susie Wiles gone wild, Morgan/Fuentes, the Oliver Sacks revelations, and more.
Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss the state of Russia-Ukraine—including the latest on peace negotiations and whether Trump’s bargaining strategy is working; the military and economic realities; Zelensky’s corruption scandal and political future; what the Blob is “thinking”; and more.
Robert Wright talks with Sam Tanenhaus, author of a sweeping new biography of Buckley, about the conservative icon’s influence and impact, from moving the GOP rightward to foreshadowing the age of Trump and Tucker Carlson.
