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17 April 2026

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Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True), Derek Davison (Foreign Exchanges, American PrestigeDiscontents), and Daniel Bessner (American PrestigeUniversity of Washingtondanielbessner.com).

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Recorded:Apr 16    Posted:Apr 16, 2026
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Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Apr 16, 2026 | Iran and the Demise of US Hegemony

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Can AI Stop Wars?

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Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss whether AI could help resolve international conflicts as the world edges toward catastrophe. Plus: Trump’s “act of war” in the Strait of Hormuz, a case for an Iranian tollgate, the AI model so dangerous Anthropic delayed its release, and more.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Sizing up the AI Titans

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Shakeel Hashim, editor of the Transformer newsletter, joins Robert Wright to assess Sam Altman, Dario Amodei, and Demis Hassabis—and to discuss the senses in which their character does and doesn’t matter.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Iran War: A Debate

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Robert Wright and The Free Press reporter Eli Lake debate the Iran war in light of the history that brought us here—from the 1953 coup and its aftermath to the origins of Hamas and Hezbollah to Obama’s nuclear deal, to the Gaza war, etc.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Conservative Case Against the Iran War

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Curt Mills and Andrew Day of The American Conservative join Robert Wright to discuss the state of the war, hopes for ending it, Trump’s psychology, the Israel lobby’s role, the future of MAGA, and more.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Averting a Superintelligence Takeover

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Robert Wright and ControlAI founder and CEO Andrea Miotti discuss the dynamics propelling us toward artificial superintelligence and how we can keep control of our future.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Iran War and the Singularity

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Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov connect the Iran war to the AI crisis: If tribal psychology keeps launching stupid wars, how will we coordinate globally on superintelligence? Plus: Trump’s hypnotic confidence, $20k drones vs. million-dollar missiles, Russia’s sovereign internet, Spanish cannabis clubs, and more.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Israel, America, and the Iran War

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Robert Wright and journalist Ron Kampeas discuss the (il)logic of the Iran war, Joe Kent’s resignation, the MAGA rift over the Iran war, whether anti-antisemitism efforts are backfiring, and more.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Allure and Danger of Agentic AI

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Robert Wright and AI pause advocate (and Doom Debates host) Liron Shapira discuss Claude Code, OpenClaw and other AI developments—and whether they’ve brought us closer to doom. Plus: A civil(-ish) debate on Israel-Palestine.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What’s Israel Thinking?

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Robert Wright and British–Israeli Middle East expert Daniel Levy discuss Bibi’s aims for the Iran war—and how he’s using the Trump moment to pursue them. Plus: Iran’s strategy, Israel’s ongoing radicalization, the Gulf States’ dilemma, and more.

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