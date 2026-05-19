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22 May 2026

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Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Hamidreza Azizi (German Institute for International and Security Affairs, The Axis of Resistance)

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Recorded:May 14    Posted:May 19, 2026
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Nonzero (The Wright Show) | May 19, 2026 | Robert Wright & Hamidreza Azizi

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Can Rituals Save Us?

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Robert Wright and Bruce Feiler, author of Walking the Bible and the Council of Dads, gather to discuss the role of ritual in humanity’s past, present and future—the subject of Bruce’s new book, A Time to Gather: How Ritual Created the World—and How It Can Save Us.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Rethinking China

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Zhengyu Huang, author of the new book Rethinking China, joins Robert Wright to discuss whether prevailing US narratives about China—on IP theft, chips, AI, Taiwan, human rights, and more—hold up to scrutiny.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the AI Takeoff Starting?

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Timothy B. Lee, author of the Understanding AI newsletter and host of the AI Summer podcast, joins Robert Wright to discuss whether AI is a “normal technology” or something much, much more.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The New Middle East

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Annelle Sheline of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright look at ways the Iran war could change the Middle East. New fissures among Gulf states? New Turkey-Iran bonding? Israel’s Waterloo? America’s?

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump Lost the Hormuz Round

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Robert Wright explains why Iran won the latest round in Hormuz and why Trump’s counter-blockade was never going to work. Nikita Petrov reports on a domestic crisis brewing inside Russia—with drone attacks, mobile internet shutdowns, and frustration boiling up where it didn’t before.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Mythos and the Future of AI Arms Races

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Tech analyst Lennart Heim joins Robert Wright to discuss Mythos, the new superhacking AI from Anthropic, and what it means for US-China relations and global stability.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why Mattering Matters

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Rebecca Newberger Goldstein, author of the new book The Mattering Instinct, joins Robert Wright to discuss the human need to justify one’s own existence, the different ways we do that, and how these differences can divide us.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Future of Intelligence

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Psychologist Paul Bloom joins Robert Wright to discuss Paul’s cute new baby, our uncertain AI future, whether eugenics is making a comeback, whether intelligence is overrated, and more.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Can Trump and Iran Make a Deal?

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Robert Malley—a lead negotiator for Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal with Iran—and Robert Wright discuss what kind of deal between Trump and Iran is conceivable and what kinds of leverage both sides have.

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