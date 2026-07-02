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5 July 2026

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Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Paul Bloom (University of TorontoThe Sweet Spot, Against Empathy, Psych)

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Recorded:Jul 1    Posted:Jul 2, 2026
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Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 2, 2026 | Robert Wright & Paul Bloom

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Humanity’s Last Exam?

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Andrew Day and Curt Mills talk to Robert Wright about his new book on AI, The God Test, and about the “AI arms race” with China, the feasibility of regulating AI, President Trump’s Iran predicament, and the Vance-Rubio rivalry.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

AI and Our Coming Cosmic Reckoning

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Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss whether AI spells doom for the nonfiction author—and other domains of human life—as Bob’s own book on AI, The God Test, hits shelves. Plus: Hinton’s journey from AI evangelist to doomer, Trump vs Anthropic, multi-Putin theory, and more.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The World After the Iran War

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Robert Wright and Middle East scholar Joshua Landis of the Quincy Institute game out the global and regional fallout from the Iran war.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The US-China AI Race

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Ryan Fedasiuk, a China and tech analyst with the American Enterprise Institute, joins Robert Wright to discuss the trajectory of AI and what it means for Sino-American relations—including how China views Mythos, the feasibility of a global AI pause, how controlling AI compares to controlling nuclear arms, and more.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The AI Lobby’s Dirty Tricks

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Tyler Johnston, founder of the Midas Project, joins Robert Wright to discuss the funding and activities of the group Build American AI. Plus: Elon’s OpenAI grievance, the singularity, and more.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Secret of AI’s Power

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Psychologist Paul Bloom, author of the Small Potatoes newsletter, assesses Robert Wright’s forthcoming book The God Test: Artificial Intelligence and Our Coming Cosmic Reckoning.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Seeing China Clearly

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Trans-Pacific tech watcher Tianyu Fang joins Robert Wright to take a close look at China—including how the government works (and doesn’t), online censorship, how China sees AI and the chip war, the legacy of the one-child policy, and more. Plus: Silicon Valley’s hawkish turn.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s Iran War Merry-Go-Round

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Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss the state of the US-Iran conflict, Trump’s midterm prospects, Russia-Ukraine updates, Victoria Nuland’s “monster” theory of diplomacy, the Pope on AI, and more.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Pope Takes On AI

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Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss Pope Leo XIV’s warnings about AI’s role in war and consolidation of power, and look at how Ukraine’s drone-powered “Kill Zone” is changing rules of warfare.

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