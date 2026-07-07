Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the state of the publishing industry—and why Bob suspects Skynet is trying to kill his new book. Plus: Gad Saad trash talk, the case for living forever, and Bob and Paul’s cop-stop story swap.
Andrew Day and Curt Mills talk to Robert Wright about his new book on AI, The God Test, and about the “AI arms race” with China, the feasibility of regulating AI, President Trump’s Iran predicament, and the Vance-Rubio rivalry.
Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss whether AI spells doom for the nonfiction author—and other domains of human life—as Bob’s own book on AI, The God Test, hits shelves. Plus: Hinton’s journey from AI evangelist to doomer, Trump vs Anthropic, multi-Putin theory, and more.
Ryan Fedasiuk, a China and tech analyst with the American Enterprise Institute, joins Robert Wright to discuss the trajectory of AI and what it means for Sino-American relations—including how China views Mythos, the feasibility of a global AI pause, how controlling AI compares to controlling nuclear arms, and more.
Trans-Pacific tech watcher Tianyu Fang joins Robert Wright to take a close look at China—including how the government works (and doesn’t), online censorship, how China sees AI and the chip war, the legacy of the one-child policy, and more. Plus: Silicon Valley’s hawkish turn.
Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss the state of the US-Iran conflict, Trump’s midterm prospects, Russia-Ukraine updates, Victoria Nuland’s “monster” theory of diplomacy, the Pope on AI, and more.
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