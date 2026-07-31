Robert Wright and Connor Leahy, US executive director of ControlAI, discuss the history of AI culture and the influences that shaped it—from the hippies, to the rationalists, to Marx, to sci-fi stories, and more. Plus: Mythos as “digital nuke,” Dario’s real motivations, and Connor’s case against any and all attempts at building superintelligence.
Robert Wright and journalist Zaid Jilani discuss the latest on the Iran war and how the US, Israel, and Iran have played—and misplayed—their hands in the conflict. Plus: In Overtime, Zaid gives the inside view of the scandal that pushed him out of the Center for American Progress.
Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss the state of the Iran war and its fallout for America and the world. Plus: the push to intertwine the US and Israeli militaries, the problem with blaming Bibi, Israel’s endgame for the Palestinians, and more.
As the NATO summit kicks off, Robert Wright and journalist Leonid Ragozin discuss signs that the Ukraine war could spill into a direct conflict between Russia and members of NATO. Plus: The logic behind Putin’s brinkmanship, why some European leaders may not want the Ukraine war to end, how the 90s set the stage for today’s conflicts, and more.
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the state of the publishing industry—and why Bob suspects Skynet is trying to kill his new book. Plus: Gad Saad trash talk, the case for living forever, and Bob and Paul’s cop-stop story swap.
Andrew Day and Curt Mills talk to Robert Wright about his new book on AI, The God Test, and about the “AI arms race” with China, the feasibility of regulating AI, President Trump’s Iran predicament, and the Vance-Rubio rivalry.
Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss whether AI spells doom for the nonfiction author—and other domains of human life—as Bob’s own book on AI, The God Test, hits shelves. Plus: Hinton’s journey from AI evangelist to doomer, Trump vs Anthropic, multi-Putin theory, and more.
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