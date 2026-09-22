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22 September 2026

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Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Nick Bostrom (Superintelligence, Deep Utopia)

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Recorded:Sep 16    Posted:Sep 22, 2026
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Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Sep 22, 2026 | Robert Wright & Nick Bostrom

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What’s Driving Dario?

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Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss the ongoing AI safety vibe shift—and what the Anthropic CEO and other tech titans are really up to. Overtime: Can Trump’s geopolitical blunders help the world?

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is an AI Slowdown Near?

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Robert Wright and AI analyst Zvi Mowshowitz discuss Dario Amodei’s proposal to slow down AI—the logic behind it and the challenges ahead of it. Plus: Inside the mind(s) of an agentic swarm, sci-fi takeover scenarios minus the “fi,” and why Google fell off the frontier.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Week in AI that Changed the World

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Liron Shapira, host of Doom Debates, and Robert Wright discuss the epic AI vibe shift that was catalyzed by an Anthropic employee’s resignation—and the big AI stories that paved the way for it.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Israel’s Lobby

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Eli Clifton and Ian Lustick join Robert Wright to discuss their new book, Israel’s Lobby, about the influence of pro-Israel groups on America’s foreign policy, its domestic policy, and the wider public discourse.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is AI a Form of Life?

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Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the question in light of the OpenAI breakout and recent predictions of “self-sovereign” AI—and debate how freaked out we should be.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Iran, Ukraine, and the Future of War

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Military technology analyst Paul Scharre of the Center for a New American Security joins Robert Wright to discuss how new military technologies are changing the nature of war—in Iran, Ukraine and elsewhere—and whether US military tech is falling behind. Plus: Will AI make war more or less bloody?

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The OpenAI Breakout Gets Weirder

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AI researcher Stephen “Cas” Casper of the Harvard Kennedy School joins Robert Wright to discuss new developments in the OpenAI breakout story—including how the AI agents invented messaging workarounds to coordinate with each other and other spookiness. Plus: Which AI is the biggest shill for its maker?

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Demis Hassabis and the Quest for AGI

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Robert Wright and Sebastian Mallaby—author of The Infinity Machine, a biography of Google’s Demis Hassabis—discuss what drew Hassabis to the AI field, what sets him apart from Dario and Sam, and whether it’s possible to build AI responsibly in the middle of an arms race.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s New War on Iran

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Hooman Majd—journalist, author, and Iran analyst—joins Robert Wright to discuss Trump’s turn to economic warfare against Iran. Plus: MSM’s MOU misunderstanding; the 1979 hostage crisis as guide to Tehran’s thinking; and, in Overtime, the (alleged) US-Israeli plan to install Ahmadinejad.

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