Recorded:Oct 1
Posted:Oct 2, 2026
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 2, 2026 | Robert Wright & Liron Shapira
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Tech and China analyst Paul Triolo joins Robert Wright to discuss the Anthropic CEO’s proposal to “pace” AI, his hawkish views on China, and prospects for US-China AI cooperation. Overtime: Why is the Chinese public more upbeat about AI than Americans?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Jill Filipovic—author of the book OK Boomer, Let’s Talk—discuss how the baby boom generation reshaped America, and whether millennials are right to blame them for today’s problems. Plus: what worries millennials about Gen Z, America’s gerontocracy problem, and why Kenyans are looking east.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and philosopher Nick Bostrom discuss the pace of AI advance, arguments for and against slowing down, and whether a “singleton” will emerge. Plus: Does AI deserve moral status? Does the procession toward superintelligence suggest a higher purpose?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss the ongoing AI safety vibe shift—and what the Anthropic CEO and other tech titans are really up to. Overtime: Can Trump’s geopolitical blunders help the world?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and AI analyst Zvi Mowshowitz discuss Dario Amodei’s proposal to slow down AI—the logic behind it and the challenges ahead of it. Plus: Inside the mind(s) of an agentic swarm, sci-fi takeover scenarios minus the “fi,” and why Google fell off the frontier.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Liron Shapira, host of Doom Debates, and Robert Wright discuss the epic AI vibe shift that was catalyzed by an Anthropic employee’s resignation—and the big AI stories that paved the way for it.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Eli Clifton and Ian Lustick join Robert Wright to discuss their new book, Israel’s Lobby, about the influence of pro-Israel groups on America’s foreign policy, its domestic policy, and the wider public discourse.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the question in light of the OpenAI breakout and recent predictions of “self-sovereign” AI—and debate how freaked out we should be.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Military technology analyst Paul Scharre of the Center for a New American Security joins Robert Wright to discuss how new military technologies are changing the nature of war—in Iran, Ukraine and elsewhere—and whether US military tech is falling behind. Plus: Will AI make war more or less bloody?
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