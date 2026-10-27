Recorded:Oct 27
Posted:Oct 27, 2026
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 27, 2026 | Robert Wright, Andrew Day, and Curt Mills
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Boris Shoshitaishvili discuss Boris’s new book, Our Planetary Mirror, which draws on three big ideas—Gaia, the noosphere, and the Anthropocene—along with philosophy and myth to reassess who we are and the problems we face as a species. Overtime: Are humans AI’s fossil fuel?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Connor Leahy, US executive director of AI safety nonprofit ControlAI, discuss how recent AI “warning shots” have changed the conversation in Washington—and whether it will be enough to get adequate AI regulation. Plus: What really drives Dario? And in Overtime: How did Yudkowsky become a doomer?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss how artificial intelligence could change human socialization for better and for worse—and whether we’re headed for a Matrix-like future. Overtime: Bob’s beef with Scott Alexander, the Cornell 7 case, and Trump’s not-so-super-intelligent rebrand.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Jeremie Harris—co-founder of Gladstone AI and co-host of the Last Week in AI podcast—discuss how the AI discourse has shifted over time, why alignment is falling short, and what it would take to make Washington pursue a pause. Plus, in Overtime: debating how to deal with China on AI safety.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and filmmaker Alex Gibney discuss Alex’s epic new documentary about Elon Musk—an exploration of how the world’s richest man got so powerful (and so weird).
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Garrison Lovely, author of the new book Obsolete, joins Robert Wright to discuss the AI industry’s race to replace human labor—and Garrison’s proposal to stop it. Plus: The left’s AI blind spot, whether alignment is doomed, and, in Overtime, doubts about Yudkowsky’s candor.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Liron Shapira return for round two of their collaboration, reacting to the week in AI. They discuss Trump’s summit with the AI labs, the FTC’s investigation of OpenAI and Anthropic, the latest Gemini announcement, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Tech and China analyst Paul Triolo joins Robert Wright to discuss the Anthropic CEO’s proposal to “pace” AI, his hawkish views on China, and prospects for US-China AI cooperation. Overtime: Why is the Chinese public more upbeat about AI than Americans?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Jill Filipovic—author of the book OK Boomer, Let’s Talk—discuss how the baby boom generation reshaped America, and whether millennials are right to blame them for today’s problems. Plus: what worries millennials about Gen Z, America’s gerontocracy problem, and why Kenyans are looking east.
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