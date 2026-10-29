Recorded:Oct 27
Posted:Oct 29, 2026
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 29, 2026 | Robert Wright & Paul Bloom
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Liron Shapira, host of the Doom Debates podcast, discuss this week’s stock market jitters, Google’s new interactive world model, and why Liron sometimes spends $1,000 in a day on AI agents. Plus: the Binance hack, an AI audit of two star economists, Anthropic’s financial prospects, and whether AI could crack the math behind encryption.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Andrew Day and Curt Mills of The American Conservative join Robert Wright to talk about the Israeli elections, Benjamin Netanyahu’s escalating rhetorical belligerence, Iran’s strategic calculations and arguable missteps, President Lula’s surprise victory in Brazil, and U.S.-China competition over AI.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Boris Shoshitaishvili discuss Boris’s new book, Our Planetary Mirror, which draws on three big ideas—Gaia, the noosphere, and the Anthropocene—along with philosophy and myth to reassess who we are and the problems we face as a species. Overtime: Are humans AI’s fossil fuel?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Connor Leahy, US executive director of AI safety nonprofit ControlAI, discuss how recent AI “warning shots” have changed the conversation in Washington—and whether it will be enough to get adequate AI regulation. Plus: What really drives Dario? And in Overtime: How did Yudkowsky become a doomer?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss how artificial intelligence could change human socialization for better and for worse—and whether we’re headed for a Matrix-like future. Overtime: Bob’s beef with Scott Alexander, the Cornell 7 case, and Trump’s not-so-super-intelligent rebrand.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Jeremie Harris—co-founder of Gladstone AI and co-host of the Last Week in AI podcast—discuss how the AI discourse has shifted over time, why alignment is falling short, and what it would take to make Washington pursue a pause. Plus, in Overtime: debating how to deal with China on AI safety.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and filmmaker Alex Gibney discuss Alex’s epic new documentary about Elon Musk—an exploration of how the world’s richest man got so powerful (and so weird).
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Garrison Lovely, author of the new book Obsolete, joins Robert Wright to discuss the AI industry’s race to replace human labor—and Garrison’s proposal to stop it. Plus: The left’s AI blind spot, whether alignment is doomed, and, in Overtime, doubts about Yudkowsky’s candor.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Liron Shapira return for round two of their collaboration, reacting to the week in AI. They discuss Trump’s summit with the AI labs, the FTC’s investigation of OpenAI and Anthropic, the latest Gemini announcement, and more.
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