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6 November 2026

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Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Daniel Bessner (American Prestige, Imperialist Realism (Substack), Imperialist Realism (book)University of Washingtondanielbessner.com)

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Recorded:Oct 12    Posted:Nov 5, 2026
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Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Nov 5, 2026 | Robert Wright & Daniel Bessner

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

When AI Enters the Quantum World

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Scott Aaronson—quantum computing expert and former AI alignment researcher—joins Robert Wright to discuss how AI hastens the quantum computing revolution, how it might illuminate quantum physics, and related philosophical questions (free will, consciousness, etc.) Plus: Could an AI slowdown avert global catastrophe?

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is an AI Bubble Bursting?

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Robert Wright and Liron Shapira, host of the Doom Debates podcast, discuss this week’s stock market jitters, Google’s new interactive world model, and why Liron sometimes spends $1,000 in a day on AI agents. Plus: the Binance hack, an AI audit of two star economists, Anthropic’s financial prospects, and whether AI could crack the math behind encryption.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is Nathan Fielder a Creep?

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Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss Nathan Fielder’s new Elizabeth Holmes documentary—and whether Fielder is a comic genius, a dick, or both. Plus: Alex Gibney’s new Elon doc, and a sneak preview of Paul’s date with an AI companion.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Netanyahu Fails to Provoke Iranian Attack Pre-Election

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Andrew Day and Curt Mills of The American Conservative join Robert Wright to talk about the Israeli elections, Benjamin Netanyahu’s escalating rhetorical belligerence, Iran’s strategic calculations and arguable missteps, President Lula’s surprise victory in Brazil, and U.S.-China competition over AI.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Humanity: An Earth’s-Eye View

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Robert Wright and Boris Shoshitaishvili discuss Boris’s new book, Our Planetary Mirror, which draws on three big ideas—Gaia, the noosphere, and the Anthropocene—along with philosophy and myth to reassess who we are and the problems we face as a species. Overtime: Are humans AI’s fossil fuel?

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Can Dario and Sam Be Governed?

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Robert Wright and Connor Leahy, US executive director of AI safety nonprofit ControlAI, discuss how recent AI “warning shots” have changed the conversation in Washington—and whether it will be enough to get adequate AI regulation. Plus: What really drives Dario? And in Overtime: How did Yudkowsky become a doomer?

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The AI Companion Question

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Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss how artificial intelligence could change human socialization for better and for worse—and whether we’re headed for a Matrix-like future. Overtime: Bob’s beef with Scott Alexander, the Cornell 7 case, and Trump’s not-so-super-intelligent rebrand.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Race to Control AI

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Robert Wright and Jeremie Harris—co-founder of Gladstone AI and co-host of the Last Week in AI podcast—discuss how the AI discourse has shifted over time, why alignment is falling short, and what it would take to make Washington pursue a pause. Plus, in Overtime: debating how to deal with China on AI safety.

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Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Inside Elon’s Mind

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Robert Wright and filmmaker Alex Gibney discuss Alex’s epic new documentary about Elon Musk—an exploration of how the world’s richest man got so powerful (and so weird).

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