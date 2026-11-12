Recorded:Nov 12
Posted:Nov 12, 2026
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Nov 12, 2026 | Robert Wright, Liron Shapira, and Chinese mystery guest
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Cornell mathematician Steven Strogatz—co-author of the new book Big Math: The Hidden Codes That Run Our World—discuss how AI is upending math and whether human insight is becoming obsolete—and how the roots of big math go back much further than the advent of the large language model.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Daniel Bessner—historian and co-host of the American Prestige podcast—joins Robert Wright to discuss his new book, Imperialist Realism, which argues that Americans have lost faith in the project of US global hegemony, yet still can’t imagine a plausible alternative. Overtime: Is Bob a de facto Marxist?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Scott Aaronson—quantum computing expert and former AI alignment researcher—joins Robert Wright to discuss how AI hastens the quantum computing revolution, how it might illuminate quantum physics, and related philosophical questions (free will, consciousness, etc.) Plus: Could an AI slowdown avert global catastrophe?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Liron Shapira, host of the Doom Debates podcast, discuss this week’s stock market jitters, Google’s new interactive world model, and why Liron sometimes spends $1,000 in a day on AI agents. Plus: the Binance hack, an AI audit of two star economists, Anthropic’s financial prospects, and whether AI could crack the math behind encryption.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss Nathan Fielder’s new Elizabeth Holmes documentary—and whether Fielder is a comic genius, a dick, or both. Plus: Alex Gibney’s new Elon doc, and a sneak preview of Paul’s date with an AI companion.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Andrew Day and Curt Mills of The American Conservative join Robert Wright to talk about the Israeli elections, Benjamin Netanyahu’s escalating rhetorical belligerence, Iran’s strategic calculations and arguable missteps, President Lula’s surprise victory in Brazil, and U.S.-China competition over AI.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Boris Shoshitaishvili discuss Boris’s new book, Our Planetary Mirror, which draws on three big ideas—Gaia, the noosphere, and the Anthropocene—along with philosophy and myth to reassess who we are and the problems we face as a species. Overtime: Are humans AI’s fossil fuel?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Connor Leahy, US executive director of AI safety nonprofit ControlAI, discuss how recent AI “warning shots” have changed the conversation in Washington—and whether it will be enough to get adequate AI regulation. Plus: What really drives Dario? And in Overtime: How did Yudkowsky become a doomer?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss how artificial intelligence could change human socialization for better and for worse—and whether we’re headed for a Matrix-like future. Overtime: Bob’s beef with Scott Alexander, the Cornell 7 case, and Trump’s not-so-super-intelligent rebrand.
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