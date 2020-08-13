Recorded:Jul 30
Posted:Aug 13, 2020
Culturally Determined | Aug 13, 2020 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Katrina Gulliver
Glenn Loury and Laurence Kotlikoff discuss the FDA’s coronavirus testing strategy.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss what picking Kamala Harris as VP means for the future of the Democratic Party.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and educator Michele Kerr discuss sending students back to school this fall.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Trump’s campaign against the Chinese video app.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the place of the filibuster in American democracy.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and theater critic and director Isaac Butler compare the filmed version of the musical with the stage version.
The Wright Show
Emma Ashford of the Cato Institute, who identifies with the realist school of foreign policy thought, discusses Russia’s 2014 intervention in Ukraine.
