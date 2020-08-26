Recorded:Aug 19
Posted:Aug 26, 2020
Culturally Determined | Aug 26, 2020 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Laura Goldberg
MeaningofLife.tv Ingrid Newkirk, a founder of PETA and the author of the new book Animalkind: Remarkable Discoveries about Animals and Revolutionary New Ways to Show Them Compassion, describes what will happen to her body after she dies. Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and sociologist Peter Moskos discuss how hard it is to discuss racial disparities in crime and policing. The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the messaging at the Democratic National Convention. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and Richard Epstein discuss recent looting in Chicago.
The Wright Show Eric Alterman, author of the new book Lying in State: Why Presidents Lie—And Why Trump Is Worse, explains. The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the rehabilitation of #MeToo miscreants.
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and Laurence Kotlikoff discuss the FDA’s coronavirus testing strategy.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page