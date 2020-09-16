Recorded:Sep 11
Posted:Sep 16, 2020
Culturally Determined | Sep 16, 2020 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Christopher Grobe
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis assess Biden’s travel-light campaign strategy.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Robert Kagan debate whether America would be better off if it consistently respected international law.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider Biden’s alleged cognitive decline.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury speaks with economist Peter Arcidiacono, an expert witness for a group of Asian-American applicants suing Harvard for alleged racial bias.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis consider.
