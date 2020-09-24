Recorded:Sep 23
Posted:Sep 24, 2020
The Glenn Show | Sep 24, 2020 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the potential Supreme Court nominee’s record on abortion.
Feminine Chaos
Kat Rosenfield and Phoebe Maltz Bovy discuss the French film that has sparked a firestorm of criticism for allegedly promoting pedophilia.
The Wright Show
Nikita Petrov, speaking from Russia, discusses the poisoning of the Russian dissident leader.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider the ramifications of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and economist Peter Arcidiacono discuss why universities only permit some people to study their admissions data.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis assess Biden’s travel-light campaign strategy.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Christopher Grobe, author of a recent scholarly article on Trump’s connections to performance art.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Robert Kagan debate whether America would be better off if it consistently respected international law.
