25 September 2020

Glenn Loury (Watson Institute for International and Public AffairsBrown University) and John McWhorter (Columbia University, Lexicon Valley, The Atlantic)

Recorded:Sep 23    Posted:Sep 24, 2020
The Glenn Show | Sep 24, 2020 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter

The DMZ

Amy Coney Barrett and Roe v. Wade

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the potential Supreme Court nominee’s record on abortion.

Feminine Chaos

The Cuties controversy

Kat Rosenfield and Phoebe Maltz Bovy discuss the French film that has sparked a firestorm of criticism for allegedly promoting pedophilia.

The Wright Show

Who poisoned Alexei Navalny?

Nikita Petrov, speaking from Russia, discusses the poisoning of the Russian dissident leader.

MeaningofLife.tv

Why do we have reason?

Philosophers Robert Gressis and Jaime Edwards consider, especially through the lens of Marx’s philosophy.

The Wright Show

RIP RBG. What happens next?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider the ramifications of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

The Glenn Show

Who gets access to affirmative action data?

Glenn Loury and economist Peter Arcidiacono discuss why universities only permit some people to study their admissions data.

The DMZ

Staying on the front porch

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis assess Biden’s travel-light campaign strategy.

Culturally Determined

Interrogating Trump as “performance artist”

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Christopher Grobe, author of a recent scholarly article on Trump’s connections to performance art.

The Wright Show

Preventing bad interventions

Robert Wright and Robert Kagan debate whether America would be better off if it consistently respected international law.

