23 October 2020

Aryeh Cohen-Wade (Joking on the Square, @AryehCW) and William Deresiewicz (Excellent Sheep, The Death of the Artist)

Recorded:Oct 6    Posted:Oct 22, 2020
mp3
Culturally Determined | Oct 22, 2020 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & William Deresiewicz

The DMZ

The two Joe Bidens

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the competing moderate and left-wing influences on a Biden presidency.

The Wright Show

Is socialism compatible with identity politics?

Robert Wright speaks with John Judis, author of the new book, The Socialist Awakening: What’s Different Now About the Left.

The Glenn Show

Ice Cube’s October surprise

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss rapper Ice Cube’s influence on Trump’s plan for Black America.

The Wright Show

Sister Swamp-jah

Should Biden denounce “the swamp”? Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider.

The DMZ

Overturning precedent

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis debate how Amy Coney Barrett presented her jurisprudence at the confirmation hearings.

The Glenn Show

Does capitalism reinforce racial inequality?

Glenn Loury and Adaner Usmani debate the question.

MeaningofLife.tv

The tradition of liberal Protestantism

Robert Wright speaks with Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons, author of the new book Just Faith: Reclaiming Progressive Christianity.

The Wright Show

Is Trump using steroids as a performance enhancing drug?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus examine the evidence.

The DMZ

Will Trump actually not show up to the next debate?

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis consider Trump’s threat to not attend the virtual presidential debate.

